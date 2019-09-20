Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued an emergency order to close the middle portion of the Takshanuk Mountain to goat hunting for Friday at 11:59 p.m.

“It’s one of the most popular spots so it’s not uncommon for it to go quickly,” said Area Management Biologist Carl Koch.



It’s an early closure for the section of the range east of Haines Highway and the Chilkat River, west of Chilkoot Lake, and north to Goat Hollow. That’s because hunters reached the harvest limit on Thursday.

Five goats were taken in the area: four males and one female. Koch says harvesting females means hunters reach the limit more quickly.

“And that’s why we’re very conservative about taking nannies. If hunters were to specifically target billies and survival remained constant the population could double in 7 years,” he said.



ADF&G says the goat population is vulnerable if they continue a hunt after the harvest level has been reached.

The youth hunt and all other areas in unit 1D are still open. Koch cautions hunters to be aware of black and brown bears at higher altitudes.