The American Bald Eagle Foundation has a new addition to its team of avian ambassadors. After two months in Haines, Cirrus the Northern hawk owl is settling in and helping people better understand the behavior of an elusive species.

Cirrus came to Haines at the end of September from the Bird Treatment and Learning Center in Anchorage. Josh Sanko, the American Bald Eagle Foundation’s program coordinator says the center had treated the wild owl for a broken collarbone.

“He went into rehab and they said that he wasn’t going to be able to get the proper lift or be able to hunt effectively to be able to be released into the wild,” Sank says. “So they were looking to place him.”

It took some time to decide whether the bald eagle foundation could house Cirrus. Sanko says not all rehabilitated birds are a good fit for public education.

“It’s just not for every wild animal. So they have to have a certain disposition that allows them to thrive in this kind of environment,” Sanko says.

But after a lot of research, planning and paperwork the foundation decided to go for it.

Stepping out into the aviaries of the raptor center, Cirrus begins to chirp away as Sanko approaches his enclosure. He’s a fluffy ball of white and brown feathers with a pair of piercing yellow eyes.

The Bald Eagle Foundation staff have been training Cirrus over the past few months. All of the exercises are voluntary, but the owl has been extremely motivated to learn. Sanko says he has taken to the role of avian ambassador like a fish to water… or like a bird to the air.

“Just asking him to step up onto the glove, or targeting or stepping into a crate—those behaviors, some of our birds that have been here for a really long time don’t have those. In two months he’s already doing all of them, which is really really impressive and beyond anything we could have expected,” Sanko says.

Wild Northern hawk owls have been spotted in Haines on occasion, but they tend to keep their distance from people. Sanko says that’s why there aren’t many in captivity. He says Cirrus is helping provide a better understanding of the species’ behavior.

“They’re just a really interesting species. We’re learning so much about him as an individual on top of the way this species vocalizes and what those vocalizations mean for certain things,” Sanko says. “Being on the forefront of that information is really cool”

Northern hawk owls are found in the boreal forests of North America, Europe and Russia. They like to hang out at the tops of pine trees in densely wooded areas, so Haines is the perfect spot for Cirrus. And although the name of the species might cause some confusion, he is in fact an owl.

“They’re one hundred percent owl, but they hunt similar to a hawk. They hunt during the day, which is not normal of a lot of owl species. They’re usually nocturnal or crepuscular,” Sanko says. “They can use their ears just as much as they use their eyes. They can see their prey from really far distances, but they can also hear prey from up to under a foot of snow sometimes.”

Sanko hopes that he and the other staff will be able to train Cirrus to a level where he can make free flights outside his enclosure. Right now only one other avian ambassador at the foundation does that. If his chirps are any indication of his drive, it looks like Cirrus will be soaring in no time.