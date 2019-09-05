A woman was killed and a man seriously injured Tuesday in a single pickup truck rollover near Haines Junction on the Canadian side of the border. Royal Canadian Mountain Police didn’t name the pair of 21 year olds. The deceased woman was from Washington state; the injured man is from Delta Junction.

RCMP Corporal Jeff Peters was at the scene a little after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when the Alaska Highway crash was reported.

“We located two occupants of a Nissan Titan pickup truck. The truck had left the left side of the road it was traveling west towards Alaska and the two occupants of the vehicle were ejected from the vehicle,” he said.



Medics transported the pair to Whitehorse General Hospital. The woman reportedly died en route. The Delta Junction man was medevaced to a Vancouver hospital. RCMP didn’t have an update on the man’s condition.

Haines Junction’s RCMP post is investigating. Peters says that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be involved. The weather was clear and traffic was light. He added it’s the first fatal crash near Haines Junction in more than a year.