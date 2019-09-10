It’s time for the KHNS Annual Membership Meeting! Join us at 7pm Thursday September 19th at the Red Onion Bombay Room in Skagway, or at 5pm on Friday September 27th at Haines Brewing Company in Haines. Enjoy appetizers while learning about programming, funding, and staffing changes at KHNS. As members of KHNS, this is your chance to provide valuable feedback for staff, as well as help guide the direction of the station by voting for Lynn Canal Broadcasting board members. If you have any questions feel free to call us at the KHNS station, 766-2020 in Haines and Klukwan, 983-2853 from Skagway.