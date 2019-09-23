This year there are five candidates running for two seats on the Haines Borough Assembly. The two candidates with the most votes will be elected. The candidate with the third-most votes will be appointed to the third open seat on the assembly, which became vacant after the election ballot was finalized. In other words, residents can vote for two people, but three will end up on the assembly.

KHNS and the Chilkat Valley News hosted a forum Friday evening to help residents get a better idea of their views and reasons for running. Candidates Zephyr Sincerny, Gabe Thomas, Paul Rogers and Sean Gaffney participated. One of the candidates, Sally Mcguire was unable to attend. However, she recorded answers to some questions during a phone call with KHNS reporter Claire Stremple. Below is a recording of the forum in its entirety.