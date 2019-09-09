Want to learn more about the people campaigning in the upcoming municipal elections? KHNS, the Chilkat Valley News, and the Skagway News are hosting forums this month with the candidates for Haines and Skagway Borough Assembly.

The Haines forum is Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Chilkat Center, moderated by KHNS reporter Claire Stremple and Chilkat Valley News Publisher Kyle Clayton.

In Skagway, the candidate forum is Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. It will be moderated by KHNS reporter Henry Leasia and Skagway News Editor Leigh Armstrong.

Both forums will broadcast live on KHNS fm. Recordings of the forums will be available online.

Questions for the candidates can be submitted prior to the forums by emailing news@khns.org and reporter@khns.org.

Election day is Tuesday, Oct. 1 in both Haines and Skagway.