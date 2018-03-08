The 2018 Dick Hotch Memorial Basketball Tournament has been postponed.

The annual event was scheduled for this weekend in Haines.

Ferry cancellations and winter weather are standing in the way. The state ferry LeConte was taken out of service for repairs this week, canceling a Friday and Sunday sailing to Haines.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Friday, making other forms of travel unpredictable.

In a post on the tournaments Facebook page, organizer Stuart DeWitt says he’s working to firm up new dates.