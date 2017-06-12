Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Yukoners take prizes in Skagway marathon

Runners at the start of Duff's Skagway Marathon in 2015. (Duff's Skagway Marathon/Elise Giordano)

Yukoners dominated Duff’s Skagway Marathon Saturday.

David Eikelboom of Whitehorse was the first place male runner, with a time of 2:47:56. Organizer Kristin Wagner says Eikelboom shattered the marathon’s record.

Carcross’ Denise Mchale was first out of the women’s marathoners. She completed the race in about 3:23:52.

The half marathon offering drew more runners than the full 26.2 mile course.

Daniel Dreiseitl of Whitehorse was the fastest man in the half marathon, at 1:31:09.

The first place female runner was just four minutes behind. Whitehorse’s Kendra Murray completed the half marathon in 1:35:11.

Most of the 115 racers came down from Whitehorse. But there were several Skagway, Haines and Juneau participants. Some runners traveled from as far as Massachusetts and North Carolina for the race, which is dubbed ‘Alaska’s toughest marathon.’

The course starts at the Broadway dock and winds through Dyea to West Creek.

Wagner says windy weather made the race even more challenging. And she says there were a couple bear sightings during the event. But volunteers helped keep the runners away from wildlife.

The full results are on the Skagway marathon Facebook page.

