Voc-ed building on Skagway Assembly agenda

The Skagway Borough Assembly will consider design proposals for a school vocational education building at its regular meeting this week.

Four architecture firms submitted proposals, and a scoring committee ranked one from Architects Alaska highest.

The voc-ed building is one of many major projects on the borough’s to-do list. Manager Scott Hahn hopes to receive guidance from the assembly about which of the projects are the highest priority for state funding requests.

Hahn notes that the capital improvement project funding applications might not go far. He says funding has ‘pretty much disappeared’ due to the state’s budget crisis. But he still suggests the borough choose two or three projects to request state support for.

The number of large-scale projects Skagway has in the hopper has been a concern for Hahn for some time. In a memo to the assembly, he says he plans to talk with them at a future meeting about how to pay for the list of projects.

This week’s meeting is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.