Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Voc-ed building on Skagway Assembly agenda

Posted On Jan 04 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Skagway School. (Greta Mart)

Skagway School. (Greta Mart)

The Skagway Borough Assembly will consider design proposals for a school vocational education building at its regular meeting this week.

Four architecture firms submitted proposals, and a scoring committee ranked one from Architects Alaska highest.

The voc-ed building is one of many major projects on the borough’s to-do list. Manager Scott Hahn hopes to receive guidance from the assembly about which of the projects are the highest priority for state funding requests.

Hahn notes that the capital improvement project funding applications might not go far. He says funding has ‘pretty much disappeared’ due to the state’s budget crisis. But he still suggests the borough choose two or three projects to request state support for.

The number of large-scale projects Skagway has in the hopper has been a concern for Hahn for some time. In a memo to the assembly, he says he plans to talk with them at a future meeting about how to pay for the list of projects.

This week’s meeting is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – Jan 4, 2017

Posted On Jan 04 2017
Cruise ships at Skagway's railroad dock. (Emily Files)

Skagway port consultants begin work

Posted On Jan 04 2017

Haines Assembly considers candidates for interim, permanent manager positions

Posted On Jan 04 2017

KHNS News – Jan 3, 2017

Posted On Jan 03 2017
Snow near the Chilkat Center in Haines. (Emily Files)

Without sander, Haines Borough looks to alternatives

Posted On Jan 03 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.