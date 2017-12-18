Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway Assembly will discuss White Pass MOU at Thursday meeting

Skagway City Hall and Museum (Greta Mart)

At a meeting Thursday, the Skagway Assembly will review a draft memorandum of understanding with White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad.

The assembly approved a version of the document last month, sending it on to a negotiating committee.

The group was also set to discuss the MOU at a special meeting Tuesday. But, that meeting was cancelled. It may be rescheduled after the holidays.

Also on the agenda Thursday, an ordinance that would amend Title 12 in municipal code to address regulations for the Port of Skagway and the Port Enterprise Fund. The introduction and first reading of the ordinance was postponed at the Dec. 7 meeting.

Now, the port commission has reviewed the draft and comments from the borough attorney, sending it back to the assembly.

The assembly will also consider an ordinance authorizing the municipality to lease waterfront property to Petro Marine Services. Petro Marine requested a lease renewal in November.

Owners of the Skagway Spirits Distillery sent a letter to the assembly and Mayor Monica Carlson. Gary, Lucas and Janilyn Heger (HAY-gur) are asking the municipality to submit comments to the state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office supporting the continued sale of mixed drinks in tasting rooms.

AMCO is considering draft regulations that could prohibit this practice.

Last week, the Haines Assembly voted unanimously in favor of supporting the continued sale of mixed drinks.

The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. in Assembly Chambers.

 

Editor’s note: This story originally included information about a special assembly meeting scheduled for Tuesday. It has been updated to reflect the cancellation of that meeting. 

