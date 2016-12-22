Two Chilkat Valley residents receive Governor’s awards for the arts and humanities

Two Chilkat Valley residents are among the recipients of this year’s Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities.

The awards are presented through a partnership between the Alaska Humanities Forum, the Alaska Arts and Culture Foundation, and the Governor’s office.

Klukwan’s Lani Hotch will receive the Arts Business Leadership award. Hotch is the executive director of the Jilkaat Kwaan Heritage Center. Among other criteria, the award “recognizes a business that uses the arts in an exemplary way to propel their success.”

Haines’ Heather Lende is the recipient of one of three Distinguished Service to the Humanities awards. Lende is an author recently elected to the borough assembly. Her award is for making a significant contribution to the humanities in Alaska.

The awards ceremony will be held in Juneau on January 26.