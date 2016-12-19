Trooper town hall meetings postponed

Two meetings scheduled this week to discuss a State Trooper vacancy in Haines have been postponed.

One town hall meeting was scheduled for Tuesday at the Haines Public Library. The other, the Mosquito Lake Community Center.

Police Chief Heath Scott was planning to hold the meeting to give the public a chance to ask questions and raise concerns about the recent loss of trooper service in the Haines area.

December 15 was the last day for Haines’ only non-wildlife, or ‘blue-shirt’ trooper. That position served communities outside of the townsite. That includes residents in Klukwan and those who live out the Haines Highway, as well as those who live out Mud Bay and Lutak Roads.

In a previous interview with KHNS, Scott said based on the number of crimes and court cases in Haines, the position should be filled.

But to save money, the department is holding off on filling that position. Whether or not it will remain vacant permanently will be decided after the next legislative session this Spring, when the department knows if its budget will be reduced again.

For now, the wildlife trooper will respond to emergency calls in the area, while less pressing crimes will be handled by the Juneau State Troopers.

This week’s meetings were postponed due to a scheduling conflict, and new dates have not yet been set.