Time for the 2017 Annual Meeting
It’s that time of year again! Join us for the KHNS Annual Membership Meetings to learn about the new exciting changes happening at the station, give us your feedback, and vote for board members*.
In Skagway, the meeting will be Monday, September 25th at 5:30pm upstairs at the Red Onion Saloon. Board President Russ Lyman and Development Director Madeline Witek will be on hand from Haines along with Skagway board members for questions, comments, and updates. There will be food and beer and definitely a good time!
In Haines, we will be meeting on Thursday, September 28th at 5:30pm at the Haines Brewing Company. KHNS staff and Haines board members will be there for your questions and comments, updates on the station, and to vote for board members. And again, there will definitely be a good time!
Join us in Haines or Skagway for our Annual Membership Meeting! Look for your ballots in the mail and return them to the station before the meetings. It will be a great time on both sides of the Upper Lynn Canal.
*must be a current KHNS member to vote