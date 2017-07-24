Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

The case of the ‘phantom right-of-way’

Posted On Jul 24 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Mt. Riley Road (Google Maps)

The question of whether a right-of-way actually exists is causing big concerns for a Mt. Riley Road neighborhood in Haines. The access path has not been consistently documented by the borough and the issue is raising questions about municipal record keeping. People’s property value and ability to access their land are at stake.

“We’re being asked to vacate a portion of a right-of-way that doesn’t appear on any plat,” said planning commission chair Rob Goldberg. “It’s a phantom right-of-way until it’s proven to us that it exists.”

Greg Seymour and Ela Sokolowska went to the commission to try to have part of a right-of-way that is believed to run through their property vacated. They’ve owned their land off Mt. Riley Road. for several years. But the question of access came up recently. The right-of-way would extend to Beach Road. Here’s Seymour.

“I had heard that there was a 50 ft. right-of-way. But it wasn’t in any of my documentation when I purchased the property,” said Seymour.

Kaegan Gudmundson recently bought property in the area. To ensure his access to the land from Mt. Riley Rd., realtor Dave Long did some research and found Bureau of Land Management patents that were transferred to the borough. They say the area in question is ‘subject to a right-of-way’ not exceeding 50 ft. in width. Long said it’s common for this information to get lost.

“Surveyors leave information off of plats a lot,” said Long. “If the surveyor doesn’t have that patent or that deed in hand he won’t include it on the plat because he’s not proven that it exists. No one has ever produced these deeds before.”

Goldberg said he’s not satisfied with the language in the patents, and suggested getting an opinion from the borough attorney before moving forward with any decision.

“It’s subject to a right-of-way not exceeding 50 ft. in width,” said Goldberg. “It does not say that there exists a right-of-way that’s 50 ft. wide. This is a placeholder. This is a placeholder for further surveying that could create a right-of-way along this property. This does not say that there is a right-of-way, in my opinion.”

There is a lot at stake for landowners.

Seymour and Sokolowska say they oriented their house based on their plat, which does not show the right-of-way. Now, their planned location of a septic system is at stake, as well as future plans for the property.

“It’s a frustrating situation,” said Dustin Craney. He and his wife Katie also own property in the neighborhood. The Craney’s say they sought to access their land from the location in question, but were told there was no public access there. Craney says the right-of-way wasn’t shown on any plats when they bought their property. And it takes up about a sixth of their land.

“We feel like it definitely affects the value of our property,” said Craney. “I don’t think we would have offered what we offered for our property had we known about that right-of-way. We certainly wouldn’t have built an expensive driveway on the other side of our property had we known about that right-of-way.”

But other property owners in the neighborhood say they’ve known about the existence of a right-of-way for a long time and have made plans for the future based on that knowledge. Here’s Thomas Andriesen.

“I thought it was kind of public knowledge, especially when I looked at the 2006 assessor’s map that showed at least part of that right-of-way down through there,” said Andriesen. “It needs to be maintained simply because it’s the most direct route for utilities from Mt. Riley Rd. down to Beach Rd.”

The Andriesens say their property would be adversely affected if the right-of-way was vacated.

Richard and Carol Flegel also submitted a written comment to the planning commission, supporting maintaining the access.

The Flegels say the right-of-way has been used historically for several reasons, including access for selective logging and berry harvesting. And they say they plan to utilize the right-of-way in future plans to subdivide their property.

In a memo to the planning commission, borough manager Debra Schnabel recommends maintaining the access. She said the borough does not keep a comprehensive record of all rights-of-way in town. But, she said evidence including a 2006 assessor’s map and the BLM patents, provide a ‘high probability’ that the access exists. And, Schnabel said it’s in the borough’s best interest to develop a thoroughfare between Beach Road and Mt. Riley Road.

The commission is waiting for advice from the attorney before moving forward with a recommendation to the assembly. Either way, there will be some Haines residents who are negatively affected by the so-called ‘phantom right-of-way.’

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – July 24, 2017

Posted On Jul 24 2017
The Haines FY18 budget includes funding for a fifth police officer. (Emily Files)

Public hearings Tuesday on Haines excise tax, police service area proposals

Posted On Jul 24 2017
The Norwegian Pearl tied up at Skagway's Broadway dock in July 2017. Two more cruise ships are moored at the railroad dock in the background. (Emily Files)

Consultants estimate economic loss if Skagway can't dock bigger ships

Posted On Jul 24 2017

KHNS News – July 21, 2017

Posted On Jul 21 2017
INTRO: A meeting Thursday, Skagway Assembly members disagreed on many aspects of a proposed waterfront lease. The assembly does agree that a new contract with White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad should go to a public vote. But what that document will look like depends on whether the six assembly members can work through their differences. KHNS’s Emily Files reports. _____ TRACK: The issue driving the lease discussion is Skagway’s need to install a floating dock for larger cruise ships by 2019. White Pass manages the cruise ship docks. In order to make renovations, the railroad wants a 20-year tidelands lease extension. In an economic analysis, port consultants said that if bigger ships aren’t able to dock in Skagway, the town will still see an increase in cruise revenue. It’ll just be much less of an increase than it could get with the larger vessels. That prompted resident Ken Russo to question whether it would really be that bad for the city to lose those ships. ACT 2: Could you live with not as much of an increase for a year to give yourself some time to negotiate a real and effective and more fair win-situation for city? Rather than being pressured into we gotta do this lease right now, I’m under the gun, gotta do it, gotta do it. ACT 1: I do respect what is being said, that, is it the end of the world if we miss the boat one year? TRACK: That’s Assemblyman Orion Hanson. He said maybe Skagway could sustain the loss in cruise revenue. But he worried about the negative affect that would have on local families. He related it to his childhood, when his father couldn’t find work in Skagway. ACT 2: And so he went to Hoonah. And for a couple years, he built houses in Hoonah. And I was 5,6 years old when that was happening. And it wasn’t very fun. I really don’t want to see us lose business to Hoonah again. And I think we do have a crystal ball, we can see that’s coming. TRACK: Hanson said he wasn’t ‘head-over-heels’ for the lease proposal. But he said it could be a palatable deal if the city negotiated it down to a 15-year term, with higher rent payments and more control over the land. Mayor Mark Schaefer echoed something that’s been said a few times. The lease extension could give Skagway time to work on its plan to take over management of the port. ACT 4: So to me, this is sort of like an exit strategy where we regain control of the port, which is one of the things that people are asking for. TRACK: But the fact that the exit strategy wouldn’t happen for another couple decades is a sticking point for some assembly members, including Spencer Morgan. Previously, the assembly said a 15-year lease might be OK. But Morgan said the city should try for an even shorter timeframe of 10 years. Hanson is one of two assembly members on the negotiating team. He responded to Morgan. ACT 5: Ten years – White Pass is not going to go for it. Spencer: My point is put that proposal forward and let them work with it. Orion: Well it was 20 years, we came with 10 years and settled for 15. Spencer: maybe we don’t. TRACK: Assembly members continued to butt heads as they talked about the lease issue. Hanson asked his peers for specific direction that he and Tim Cochran could take to their next negotiation meeting. Instead, the assembly decided to schedule a special meeting on Wednesday, July 26 to work on the details of the city’s counterproposal. Jay Burnham said maybe the city shouldn’t acquiesce to White Pass’s request for a new lease. He said the cruise ship floating dock shouldn’t be contingent on a new, 15-or-20-year contract. ACT 6: If they don’t want to just look at a floating dock, that’s on them, they’re the ones stopping the municipality from moving forward with a floating dock there. And I’m not playing chicken, I’m not waiting for them to blink. I want a floating dock. TRACK: If the city does want to install a floating dock by the time bigger cruise ships get to Alaska, consultants say engineering work needs to start by this fall at the latest.

Disagreements over port lease emerge at Skagway Assembly meeting

Posted On Jul 21 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.