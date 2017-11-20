Thanksgiving holiday programming

Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

— Main Menu — Home News - Local Newscast - Featured Stories - Public Affairs – Lynn Canal Voice - News Archive Programming - KHNS Program Guide - The Garden Conversation - Bird Migration Report - Tlingit Time - Basketball Listener Submissions - Listener Personals - PSAs - Listener Commentary - Place a Listener Submission Community - Chilkat Center Calendar - Chilkat Center for the Arts - Haines Borough - Skagway Borough About KHNS - Station Updates - KHNS Board of Directors - KHNS Staff - KHNS Community Advisory Board - KHNS On Air Talent - KHNS Photo Gallery - KHNS Station Documents Shop Support KHNS - Become a Member - Volunteer - Underwriters - Update My Membership Info Contact Us