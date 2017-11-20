Thanksgiving holiday programming
KHNS Staff and Volunteers have Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 off for the Thanksgiving holiday…but we have special holiday programming tuned up for you.
Thursday, Nov. 23
6 am to 8 am – NPR Morning Edition
8 am to 10 am – Turkey Confidential from Splendid Table – Live!
The Splendid Table’s annual live Thanksgiving call-in show is back ! This year we have double the fun with hosts Lynne Rossetto Kasper and Francis Lam tag teaming. This will be Lynne’s last Turkey Confidential as she retires at the end of 2017 and turns over the reins to Francis in 2018. Join us as Lynne and Francis take calls and come to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests alike on the biggest cooking day of the year.
Have a question (or disaster story) to share with Lynne and Francis? Submit it via our Contact Us form. You can also tell your Thanksgiving tale or ask a question at our Turkey Confidential Facebook event page, Twitter, or call in during the live show to 1-800-242-2828.
10 am – My Life as a Wild Turkey
World-renowned naturalist Joe Hutto, subject of the Emmy winning BBC documentary “My Life As a Turkey”, discusses how he became a wild turkey mother in the hammocks of Florida. Plus: Pilot Eric Walden gives a play-by-play of the ninja-like moves of the wild turkey—mid-air.
11 am – Every Good Thing
Join Valerie Kahler and Steve Seel as they give thanks for one of life’s most meaningful gifts: music. Enjoy a range of performances, from Jay Ungar’s “Thanksgiving Waltz” and Aaron Copland’s “Simple Gifts,” to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (Movement I) and Dvorak’s Legend. No. 5. It’s an hour of inspiring stories and music for Thanksgiving.
Noon – BBC News Hour
1 pm to 3 pm – Giving Thanks with John Birge
“Giving Thanks” offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving.
3 pm – Global Village Thanksgiving Special
Global Village serves up a feast for the holiday with songs about food. On the menu, Rice, Red Beans and Turnip Greens, Sweet Pumpkin, Hot Cross Buns with some Frim Fram Sauce and other musical delicacies.
4 pm to 6 pm – NPR All Things Considered
6 pm – Afterglow – Songs of Hearth and Home
In the Great American Songbook, there are no real songs for “Thanksgiving.” However, Thanksgiving is usually a time many of us go home, spend time with our families, and maybe gather around the fireplace, with this chilly November weather. And in the Great American Songbook, there is no shortage of songs written about home life.
7 pm Performance Today
8 pm – WFMT Giving Thanks to Music
In the 2017 edition of Giving Thanks to Music, five especially distinguished creative figures have been invited to choose a favorite composition that illustrates the profound value that classical music has had for them in their lives.
9 pm – Thanksgiving with Cantus
Join Alison Young and premier men’s vocal ensemble Cantus for a conversation about Thanksgiving music and food, and sitting down with those we love and to celebrate the blessings in our lives.
10 pm – Regular Programing
Friday, Nov. 24
6 am to 8 am – NPR Morning Edition
8 am to 10 am – Soundwaves with Margaret
10 am – The Pulse
11 am – World Café
Noon – BBC News Hours
1 pm to 3 pm – Hayride
3 pm – Global Village
4 pm to 6 pm – NPR All Things Considered
6 pm – Marketplace Tech Special
7 pm – Left, Right and Center
8 pm – Alternative Currents?