Thank You!
KHNS thanks the many listeners, members, dessert makers, DJs and volunteers who gave their time, energy and support during our recent 2017 Membership Drive. With dwindling state and federal funding, the community support the station receives is more important now than ever – and our communities blew us away with that support! We once again surpassed our goal of $70,000, proving that KHNS really is community radio, belonging to you, our listeners and members. We truly appreciate your generosity and support of KHNS as not only a community resource but an important part of our local emergency response infrastructure.
KHNS staff and board of directors are honored to work for you, our communities. Here’s to another 38 years of great community radio!