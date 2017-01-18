Live Inauguration Day coverage on KHNS
On Friday, January 20th, KHNS broadcasts NPR’s Special Coverage of President Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration from 6am to 10am live from Washington D.C.
Lynn Canal Morning and Soundwaves won’t air due to the special coverage. The KHNS local news will still air at 6pm.
Previous Programming:
On Wednesday, January 18th at 7 p.m., KHNS broadcasts Governor Bill Walker’s State of the State address from the Alaska State Capitol.
With the state’s multi-billion dollar budget deficit unresolved and new faces in the Legislature at the table, the governor will lay out where Alaska is now and his vision for the future.
A video stream of the State of the State Address is available on Gavel’s Facebook page.
On Thursday, January 19th at 10am, just after Soundwaves — KHNS airs a a special from NPR’s On Point – A Nation Engaged for the week leading up to Friday’s Inauguration.
What do you want the new president to know about your community ahead of his inauguration? On Point and NPR turn to you for answers.
Listen for the conversation at 10am, Thursday January 19th, just after Soundwaves.