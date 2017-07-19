Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway’s borough manager is looking for jobs outside Alaska

Skagway Borough Manager Scott Hahn and Borough Clerk Emily Deach (Emily Files)

Skagway’s borough manager is looking to leave Alaska.

Scott Hahn is a finalist for a town manager position in Cave Creek, Arizona. Hahn says he’s also applied to other positions in the lower 48.

A couple factors led Hahn to explore jobs outside Alaska. He says he wants to be closer to his family that lives in Colorado. And, he says Alaska’s uncertain financial future has made him consider how the quality of life in the state could change.

Hahn held city manager positions in Cordova and Petersburg before he was hired in Skagway in 2014. Last year, Hahn signed on for another two years in Skagway. His contract is up in June 2018.

Hahn says things are going well in Skagway and he ‘really loves’ his job. But, he says it’s too difficult to travel to the lower 48 to see his family.

