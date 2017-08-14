Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway resident sentenced to prison for tax charges is running for assembly again

Posted On Aug 14 2017
By :
Comments: 2
Dan Henry. (Photo courtesy of The Skagway News)

Dan Henry. (Photo courtesy of The Skagway News)

A Skagway resident who was sentenced to a year in prison on federal tax charges has filed to run for borough assembly.

Dan Henry resigned from the assembly last fall in order to report to federal prison. Henry was convicted of willful failure to file income taxes. Now, he is back in Skagway and running for election again.

Henry is the only assembly candidate to file by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline. There are two assembly seats opening this October. They are currently held by appointees Spencer Morgan and Monica Carlson.

Mark Schaefer is running for re-election as mayor. He is currently unopposed. Schaefer is finishing up his second two-year mayoral term.

The only competitive race so far is the one for school board. Four residents are running for two open seats. Cara Cosgrove put in a bid to retain her position. Chezare Doxey Leipold, Heather Rodig and Denise Sager also threw their names in the running.

There is still time for residents interested in running as write-ins. The deadline is Sept. 29, just a few days before the Oct. 3 election.

Haines’ candidate filing closes next Monday (Aug. 21).

About the Author
  1. bob August 14, 2017 at 7:21 pm Reply

    This guy stole salmon from a local gillnetter for his fish co in Skagway. Any plans Dan to pay for those beautiful fresh wild sockeye?

  2. Roger Griffin August 14, 2017 at 6:43 pm Reply

    Also: Last fall Dan Henry was fined $22,000 by the Alaska Public Offices Commission. In running for office is it reasonable to assume this fine has been paid?

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Aug. 14, 2017

Posted On Aug 14 2017

Updated: Survivor describes commuter plane's emergency water landing outside Juneau

Posted On Aug 14 2017
Sullivan Island is about 13 miles south of Haines. (Google Maps)

Overdue Haines hunter found safe Monday morning

Posted On Aug 14 2017
Tom Morphet. (Emily Files)

Union political action committee advocates for Haines Assemblyman's recall

Posted On Aug 14 2017

KHNS News – Aug. 11, 2017

Posted On Aug 11 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.