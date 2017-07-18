Skagway port consultants to present economic, environmental and governance reports

Skagway leaders are in negotiations with White Pass and Yukon Railroad Route for the future of the town’s waterfront.

This week, port consultants will present three reports that could shed light on questions like how much the waterfront property is worth and how Skagway’s port management compares to other towns.

Moffatt & Nichol contracted with Skagway to develop a short-term port recommendation. The consultants endorsed an about $15 million floating addition on the ore dock. They said it was the most realistic way to accommodate larger cruise ships by 2019.

The municipality wanted some broader information as well. The assembly paid Moffatt & Nichol to conduct an economic analysis, port governance study and environmental compliance report.

Moffatt & Nichol is holding two community meetings Wednesday to discuss the three studies with residents. The first is from 3 to 5 p.m. and the second is from 6 to 8 p.m. at city hall.

The port consultants will also present their findings to the assembly at a meeting Thursday night.