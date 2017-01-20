Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway Panther Basketball on KHNS

View our KHNS Basketball Programming Policies.

KHNS airs live coverage of the Skagway Panther boys’ and girls’ games in Kake and Angoon:

Tuesday, Jan. 24: 

Panther Girls vs. Kake at 6pm  (KHNS will join game live at 6:10pm, just after the local news)

Panther Boys vs. Kake at 7:30pm

 

Wednesday, Jan. 25:

Panther Boys vs. Kake at 6pm (KHNS will join game live at 6:10pm, just after the local news)

Panther Girls vs. Kake at 7:30pm

 

Thursday, Jan. 26

Panther Boys vs. Angoon at ~7:30pm

Panther Girls vs. Angoon following Boys’ game

 

Friday, Jan. 27

Panther Boys vs. Angoon at 6:30pm

Panther Girls vs. Angoon at 8pm

 

Tune in for the live action at 91.9 FM or online at khns.org, and Go Panthers!

