Skagway Panther Basketball on KHNS
View our KHNS Basketball Programming Policies.
KHNS airs live coverage of the Skagway Panther boys’ and girls’ games in Kake and Angoon:
Tuesday, Jan. 24:
Panther Girls vs. Kake at 6pm (KHNS will join game live at 6:10pm, just after the local news)
Panther Boys vs. Kake at 7:30pm
Wednesday, Jan. 25:
Panther Boys vs. Kake at 6pm (KHNS will join game live at 6:10pm, just after the local news)
Panther Girls vs. Kake at 7:30pm
Thursday, Jan. 26
Panther Boys vs. Angoon at ~7:30pm
Panther Girls vs. Angoon following Boys’ game
Friday, Jan. 27
Panther Boys vs. Angoon at 6:30pm
Panther Girls vs. Angoon at 8pm
Tune in for the live action at 91.9 FM or online at khns.org, and Go Panthers!