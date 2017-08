Skagway’s field of candidates for the Oct. 3 election is looking sparse.

As of Friday afternoon, only two people had declared their interest.

Mark Schaefer is running for re-election as mayor. Cara Cosgrove is running for re-election to the school board.

The mayor position, two assembly seats, and two school board seats are up for grabs.

The deadline to file for office is Monday (8/14) at 5 p.m.