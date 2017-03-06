Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway Broadcast Down for AT&T Tower Maintenance

Posted On Mar 06 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AT&T is upgrading their tower in Skagway and as a result, all power will be disconnected to the tower unit until they have completed their work which they estimate to take a couple of days. The KHNS antenna is located on the AT&T tower unit and our translator is housed within the unit so as of Tuesday, March 7th, KHNS will not be broadcasting on 91.9 FM again until maybe Thursday.   We will still be available on 102.3FM and online at KHNS.org. We are terribly sorry for the inconvenience and will keep you up-to-date here and on Facebook. We hope to be back as soon as possible!

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – March 6, 2017

Posted On Mar 06 2017
Borough Manager Bill Seward and Mayor Jan Hill. (Emily Files)

Haines manager applicants include Seward, who was fired from job three months ago

Posted On Mar 06 2017
Haines Packing player Tyler Swinton shoots a basket in the championship game against the Juneau Good Ole Boys. (Emily Files)

Haines Packing, Juneau Monstarz win Dick Hotch tourney

Posted On Mar 06 2017

Skagway solid waste, recycling facility cost estimates reviewed

Posted On Mar 06 2017

KHNS News – March 3, 2017

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.