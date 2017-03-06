Skagway Broadcast Down for AT&T Tower Maintenance
AT&T is upgrading their tower in Skagway and as a result, all power will be disconnected to the tower unit until they have completed their work which they estimate to take a couple of days. The KHNS antenna is located on the AT&T tower unit and our translator is housed within the unit so as of Tuesday, March 7th, KHNS will not be broadcasting on 91.9 FM again until maybe Thursday. We will still be available on 102.3FM and online at KHNS.org. We are terribly sorry for the inconvenience and will keep you up-to-date here and on Facebook. We hope to be back as soon as possible!