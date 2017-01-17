Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway Assembly to review White Pass plan to widen railroad embankment

Posted On Jan 17 2017
By :
Comment: 0
A map included in the Army Corps permit information that shows the location of proposed work.

A map included in the Army Corps permit information that shows the location of proposed work.

The parent company of White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad has applied for an Army Corps of Engineers permit to put fill in the Skagway River. The fill would widen a railroad embankment and enable construction of a new siding track.

White Pass says the 15,000 cubic yards of gravel and 3,000 cubic yards of rip-rap will widen the embankment more than 3,000 feet. The material would impact about .75 acres of the Skagway River on the west side of the main track.

The permit application says the expanded embankment will allow the dozens of trains that operate on that route to pass each other without having to stop and wait. The company says this will increase safety, reduce fuel consumption and improve efficiency.

The permit is on the Skagway Borough Assembly agenda this week. The assembly will discuss what comments it wants to submit to the Army Corps. The public comment deadline is Feb. 7.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the assembly will decide whether to take a step forward with a proposed school vocational education building. Four architecture firms submitted proposals for design services. A scoring committee favors the pitch from Architects Alaska. Former Skagway School student David Moore works for Architects Alaska, and would lead the design work if his company’s proposal is chosen.

At its last meeting, the assembly adjusted its capital improvement project priorities in preparation for state funding requests. The assembly is now set to finalize the priority lists.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in assembly chambers.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – Jan. 19, 2017

Posted On Jan 19 2017
Diana Lapham. (Emily Files)

Citizen complaint alleges Haines Assembly violated Lapham's constitutional rights

Posted On Jan 19 2017

Reported thefts of heating fuel, firewood in Skagway

Posted On Jan 19 2017

KHNS News – Jan. 18, 2017

Posted On Jan 18 2017

Public gets chance to weigh in on Haines waterfront trail designs

Posted On Jan 18 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.