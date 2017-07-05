Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway Assembly to consider recreation center tax increase ballot question

Posted On Jul 05 2017
By :
Comment: 0
A recreation center expansion conceptual design from Architects Alaska.

A recreation center expansion conceptual design from Architects Alaska. The green section is the existing building. The yellow, pink and purple are additions.

This October, Skagway residents may vote on whether to tax themselves to pay for a proposed recreation center expansion and pool.

On Thursday, the assembly is holding its first hearing on an ordinance that would send the question to a public vote in this fall’s municipal election.

The ballot proposition would raise sales tax year-round by one percent. Skagway currently has a five percent sales tax during the tourism season and a three percent sales tax in the off-season.

The additional tax revenue would go towards repayment of bond debt on the rec center expansion.

Proponents of the $17 million project say the rec center is in critical need of an upgrade. In addition to creating more space for the existing rec center activities, the plan includes an aquatic wellness center. The wellness center would house a four-lane pool and a therapy pool. There is currently no public pool in Skagway.

Last year, Skagway voters narrowly approved a $6 million bond for a senior center and housing project. The plan is to pay for that bond with property tax dollars.

The senior center architects will give an update on the project’s cost at Thursday’s meeting. They’ve trimmed expenses and developed a management budget in which the facility would generate a modest monthly revenue. After receiving that information, the assembly may decide to move forward with construction design.

Also on the assembly agenda Thursday, a discussion of a new tidelands lease proposal from White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad. White Pass is asking for a 20-year lease extension. In return, the company would build a floating addition on the ore dock. The modification is needed to accommodate larger cruise ships.

The municipality has released White Pass’s proposal to KHNS following a public records request.

Read the full White Pass proposal here.

The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers. There is an executive session at the end of the meeting to conduct borough clerk Emily Deach’s annual evaluation.

About the Author

Leave a Comment

Recent Post

KHNS News – July 5, 2017

Posted On Jul 05 2017

Victim suffers significant injuries in fireworks-related accident in Haines

Posted On Jul 05 2017
This phase two concept was endorsed by the planning commission and many of the residents at a recent meeting. But engineers have some adjustments to make before moving the design planning forward. (PND Engineers)

Haines harbor expansion sport ramp, uplands planning begins

Posted On Jul 05 2017

Nearly 70 teams paddle the Yukon River in "Race to the Midnight Sun"

Posted On Jul 05 2017
A patriotic float in the Haines parade.

Photos: Haines and Skagway Fourth of July

Posted On Jul 05 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.