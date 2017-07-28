Skagway and Haines candidate filing opens next week

Skagway residents who want to run for elected office can turn in their paperwork beginning Monday.

The Skagway candidate filing period ends Aug. 14.

Residents there will vote for a mayor, two assembly members and two school board members.

The terms of Mayor Mark Schaefer, Assembly members Spencer Morgan and Monica Carlson and school board members Cara Cosgrove and Mary Tidlow expire this fall.

The Haines candidate filing period opens Tuesday and closes Aug. 20.

Haines residents will also elect a mayor this year. Jan Hill’s term is up in October.

There will be at least three assembly seats up for grabs. Whether the other three spots open depends on the Aug. 15 special recall election.

Sean Maidy, Stephanie Scott and Ron Jackson’s terms expire. Tom Morphet, Heather Lende and Tresham Gregg are subject to recall.

There will also be four school board seats on the Haines ballot. Anne Marie Palmieri, Brian Clay, Sara Chapell and Jeanne Kitayama’s spots are up this year.

The municipal elections are Oct. 3.

For more information on how to file a declaration of candidacy, go to the Skagway and Haines borough websites.

