Sheldon Museum and Cultural Center launches logo redesign contest

The Sheldon Museum and Cultural Center in Haines has been going through some big changes in the last year.

In February, the board voted on a new name. The museum will soon be known as the Haines Sheldon Museum.

But there’s another part of the museum’s identity that they’re looking to change in the new year. Heading into 2017, the Sheldon Museum is set to get a new logo.

Museum staff are opening the redesign process up to the community. They’re accepting simple black and white submissions through the end of January.

At that point, there will be a public vote on the winning design. The winner will receive a $300 prize.