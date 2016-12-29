Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Sheldon Museum and Cultural Center launches logo redesign contest

Posted On Dec 29 2016
The Sheldon Museum and Cultural Center is changing its name to the Haines Museum and Cultural Center. (Jillian Rogers)

The Sheldon Museum and Cultural Center, soon to be the Haines Sheldon Museum. (Jillian Rogers)


The Sheldon Museum and Cultural Center in Haines has been going through some big changes in the last year.

In February, the board voted on a new name. The museum will soon be known as the Haines Sheldon Museum.

But there’s another part of the museum’s identity that they’re looking to change in the new year. Heading into 2017, the Sheldon Museum is set to get a new logo.

Museum staff are opening the redesign process up to the community. They’re accepting simple black and white submissions through the end of January.

At that point, there will be a public vote on the winning design. The winner will receive a $300 prize.

