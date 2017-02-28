Senior center design proposals on Skagway Assembly agenda

The plan for a Skagway senior center and housing facility may take another step towards reality this week.

The borough assembly will consider engineering design proposals at its meeting Thursday night. The project drew six proposals from design firms around the state. A borough scoring committee rated MRV Architects’ plan the highest. MRV is already familiar with the project, having developed the conceptual design.

A senior center bond question was narrowly approved by Skagway voters last year. The up to $6 million bond may result in property tax hikes. But at previous meetings, assembly members expressed their interest in exploring designs that would cut the project cost from its initial $6 million estimate.

Also Thursday, the assembly will hold another public hearing on code revisions around animal-related violations. The resolution adds new language on animal cruelty, animal fighting, accidents involving injury to animals, and more. The police department asked for the changes.

The meeting is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.