Second Skagway rockslide in under 2 weeks; ships relocated

This morning, there was another rockslide at the north end of Skagway’s largest cruise dock.

A statement from White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad, which owns the operates the railroad dock, says the slide occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The dock will be closed for the rest of the day, according to White Pass. The statement says a geotechnical engineer will be on site to assess the situation. After the engineer inspection, White Pass will decide whether to proceed with ship dockings Wednesday.

This is the second slide near the railroad dock in just a couple weeks. The other rockfall took place Aug. 26.

Four ships were expected in Skagway today. Two of them, the Star Princess and Solstice, were forced to re-route after the slide. The Star Princess is now docked in Haines, which was expecting no ships today.

The Skagway Assembly is due to discuss the slide hazard at the railroad dock during its meeting this Thursday.

KHNS will have a more detailed story later today.