Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Runners to brave ‘Alaska’s toughest marathon’ in Skagway this weekend

Posted On Jun 06 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Runners at the start of Duff's Skagway Marathon in 2015. (Duff's Skagway Marathon/Elise Giordano)

Runners at the start of Duff’s Skagway Marathon in 2015. (Duff’s Skagway Marathon/Elise Giordano)

The race billed as ‘Alaska’s toughest marathon’ takes place this Saturday in Skagway.

Duff’s Skagway Marathon begins on the downtown waterfront and winds through steep hills and uneven terrain in Dyea and West Creek.

Race director Kristin Wagner says 114 people have registered so far. There’s a late registration opportunity this Friday evening at Skagway’s AB Hall.

Most of participants opt for a half-marathon course, which they can run or walk. But there are more than 20 runners braving the full 26.2 miles.

Wagner says they call the race Alaska’s toughest based on what they’ve heard from runners.

“We’ve had friends and seasoned marathon runners, people who’ve done the Boston Marathon, generally they finish and they look at us and say ‘that was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.’”

Wagner says steep inclines and dirt roads make the route challenging. The path is out and back to West Creek, so runners have to take on the same hills twice.

“So it definitely pushes you. But it’s rewarding at the same time, it’s so beautiful. Especially when you start running out Long Bay and the Dyea flats, it’s gorgeous.”

The race is a Boston Marathon qualifier. Wagner says recent road work caused some slight changes to the course this year, including an extra hill in the half marathon.

Wagner says this year, she knows of at least one East Coast runner who is doing a marathon in each of the 50 states. She says Alaska is the last state on his list. He’ll get bib number 50.

“We’re excited about that and we’ve actually attracted a couple people, they’re called ’50 Staters,’ they run a marathon in every state. ‘Cause I think we offer a unique option for Alaska, as far as what marathon they’re going to pick in Alaska.”

There are some unique hazards to the Skagway marathon. Bears are a common sighting in the Dyea area. Wagner says runners are warned and aid station volunteers are directed to make a lot of noise.

She says in the marathon’s six years, no one has run into a bear. But they have been spotted on the course the night before.

The race is this Saturday. The marathon starts at 8 a.m. and the half marathon begins at 9. The event is a collaboration between Duff’s Backcountry Outfitters, the municipality of Skagway and the Skagway Development Corporation.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

Haines School Board will continue superintendent evaluation Thursday

Posted On Jun 06 2017
Glacier Point is about 10 miles south of Haines. (Google Maps)

NTSB: Pilot shut off one engine before fatal plane crash near Haines

Posted On Jun 06 2017

KHNS News – June 5, 2017

Posted On Jun 05 2017
The Haines State Trooper car parked outside of the courthouse. (Emily Files)

Trooper vacancy remains a question for the Haines Borough

Posted On Jun 05 2017

Committee seeks ideas to improve Haines trail offerings

Posted On Jun 05 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.