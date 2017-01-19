Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Reported thefts of heating fuel, firewood in Skagway

Posted On Jan 19 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Skagway Police Department (Emily Files)

The Skagway Police Department is investigating several instances of reported thefts related to home heating.

According to Police Chief Ray Leggett, the department has recently received four or five reports alleging thefts of stolen heating fuel from home tanks, gasoline from vehicles, wood pellets and firewood.

Leggett says this is an unusual situation for Skagway. He encourages residents to put locks on their property, and to alert the department of suspicious activity.

The department is offering a $500 reward, provided by an anonymous donor, for the alleged thief’s identity.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – Jan. 19, 2017

Posted On Jan 19 2017
Diana Lapham. (Emily Files)

Citizen complaint alleges Haines Assembly violated Lapham's constitutional rights

Posted On Jan 19 2017

KHNS News – Jan. 18, 2017

Posted On Jan 18 2017

Public gets chance to weigh in on Haines waterfront trail designs

Posted On Jan 18 2017
One page of the 14-page minor offense fee schedule.

Code Review Commission seeks direction on where to begin

Posted On Jan 18 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.