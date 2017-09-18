Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Rep. Sam Kito III to hold town hall in Haines

Rep. Kito in Haines Wednesday. (Emily Files)

Rep. Kito in Haines in August, 2015. (Emily Files)

Haines residents will have a chance to talk with Rep. Sam Kito III this week.

Kito will be in Haines for the Southeast Conference annual meeting.

At a town hall Thursday he’ll address an October special session focused on revenue. In that session, Gov. Bill Walker has also asked the legislature to make modifications to the criminal reform bill SB91. The changes would toughen penalties for certain crimes.

Kito is also looking to hear from residents on the state’s fiscal plan and what they see as the best path forward.

Residents will have the chance to share other comments and concerns with Kito, including thoughts on public safety and the effects of losing a local Alaska State Trooper position.

Kito is a Democrat representing Upper Lynn Canal communities, Gustavus and part of Juneau.

The town hall is scheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the American Bald Eagle Foundation.

