Rep. Kito to visit Skagway next week

Representative Sam Kito III will visit his constituents in Skagway next week.

Kito will be in town Thursday, July 6. From 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., he will hold individual meetings in city hall. At 5:30 p.m., Kito will host a meet and greet at the Red Onion Saloon. Then at 7 p.m., he’ll attend an assembly meeting where he’ll take questions on the legislative session.

Earlier this month, the Alaska Legislature passed an eleventh-hour operating budget, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown.

To schedule a meeting with Kito, call his office at 465-4766.

Kito is a Democrat in the Alaska House representing Skagway, Haines, Klukwan, Gustavus and part of Juneau.

His staff tell KHNS that Kito expects to visit Haines in August.