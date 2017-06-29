Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Rep. Kito to visit Skagway next week

Posted On Jun 29 2017
Rep. Sam Kito III in Haines.

Rep. Sam Kito III in Haines in April 2015.

Representative Sam Kito III will visit his constituents in Skagway next week.

Kito will be in town Thursday, July 6. From 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., he will hold individual meetings in city hall. At 5:30 p.m., Kito will host a meet and greet at the Red Onion Saloon. Then at 7 p.m., he’ll attend an assembly meeting where he’ll take questions on the legislative session.

Earlier this month, the Alaska Legislature passed an eleventh-hour operating budget, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown.

To schedule a meeting with Kito, call his office at 465-4766.

Kito is a Democrat in the Alaska House representing Skagway, Haines, Klukwan, Gustavus and part of Juneau.

His staff tell KHNS that Kito expects to visit Haines in August.

