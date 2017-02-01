Recreation center expansion back before Skagway Assembly

A project that dominated Skagway Borough Assembly meetings about a year ago is back on the table. At a meeting Thursday, the committee working toward a recreation center expansion will present a new conceptual design to the assembly.

Also Thursday, there is an ordinance set for introduction that updates Skagway code around animals. It adds new sections addressing animal cruelty, animal fighting, accidents involving injury to animals, and rabies immunization. The police department is requesting the changes.

The assembly will decide what comments to submit on an application from White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad to widen a railroad embankment by putting fill in the Skagway River.

Design documents for a Skagway River flood control dike are on the agenda, with the question of whether the assembly wants to take the project to 100 percent design. Engineers estimate the project would cost about $700,000. The dike would protect the Seven Pastures area, where an outdoor arts facility was built a few years ago.

The assembly is also set to discuss a number of other topics, including a mining conference attended by Skagway representatives, the future of the ferry dock, and deadlines for the port consultant project.

The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.