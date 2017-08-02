Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Railroad lease talks to continue at Skagway Assembly meeting Thursday

Posted On Aug 02 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Passengers wait for a White Pass and Yukon Route train ride to start. (Emily Files)

Passengers wait for a White Pass and Yukon Route train ride to start. (Emily Files)

If Skagway leaders want a tidelands lease question on the October ballot, they have just two weeks to make that decision.

The White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad contract is on the Skagway Assembly agenda again this week.

At the assembly’s most recent meeting, members moved to separate the long-term contract from urgent port upgrades.

Assemblywoman Monica Carlson proposed a five-year new lease instead of 15 years.

The assembly will also consider applying for an about $2 million state loan for sewer and water upgrades on State Street.

The license for Skagway’s only marijuana cultivator is up for state renewal. If the assembly has concerns, it has 60 days to protest.

The meeting is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Aug. 2, 2017

Posted On Aug 02 2017
The Haines Police service area does not include residents who live along the Haines Highway. (Abbey Collins)

Following trooper loss, Haines looks at expanding police service

Posted On Aug 02 2017

KHNS News – Aug. 1, 2017

Posted On Aug 01 2017
The Haines State Trooper car parked outside of the courthouse. (Emily Files)

Gov. Walker expresses hope that Haines trooper loss isn't permanent

Posted On Aug 01 2017
Culture camp participants, friends, and family share a potluck on the last day of the July camp. (Emily Files)

'It makes my heart beat:' Chilkoot culture camp comes back to life

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.