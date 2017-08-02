Railroad lease talks to continue at Skagway Assembly meeting Thursday

If Skagway leaders want a tidelands lease question on the October ballot, they have just two weeks to make that decision.

The White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad contract is on the Skagway Assembly agenda again this week.

At the assembly’s most recent meeting, members moved to separate the long-term contract from urgent port upgrades.

Assemblywoman Monica Carlson proposed a five-year new lease instead of 15 years.

The assembly will also consider applying for an about $2 million state loan for sewer and water upgrades on State Street.

The license for Skagway’s only marijuana cultivator is up for state renewal. If the assembly has concerns, it has 60 days to protest.

The meeting is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.