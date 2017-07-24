Public hearings Tuesday on Haines excise tax, police service area proposals

On Tuesday, Haines residents will have a chance to weigh in on potential ballot questions, ‘sin taxes’ on tobacco and marijuana, and more.

The Haines Assembly is holding public hearings on a slate of proposals.

Two are potential ballot questions that could be decided in this October’s election.

One would create a new police service area for neighborhoods outside the townsite. The other would change the charter to make the borough manager the only municipal employee who serves at the pleasure of the assembly.

The assembly is also considering excise taxes on tobacco and marijuana, limits on per diem payments in borough contracts and a sales tax exemption card requirement.

All of these proposals need to go to a second public hearing as well.

There is a new ordinance set for introduction that would reduce insurance requirements for taxis in Haines. That would ease one of the challenges local taxi companies have faced in the past.

The ordinance also clarifies borough regulation of ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. Drivers would have to get a local business license and pay municipal sales tax.

The assembly meeting is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in assembly chambers.