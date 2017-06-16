Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Poor weather conditions could create challenges for weekend bike race

Posted On Jun 16 2017
A pack of riders make their way past the summit checkpoint during last year’s Kluane-Chilkat International Bike Relay. (Jillian Rogers)

Weather could be an issue for one of Haines’ biggest events of the year.

Race organizers for the Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay have a close eye on the forecast for Saturday’s race.

They’ll meet tonight and make a final decision about the race course based on road and weather conditions tomorrow morning.

Board member Judy Ewald says they may shut down portions of the race if there’s snow on the road.

The nearly 150-mile race runs from Haines Junction in the Yukon, to the Haines parade grounds.

Around 1,300 riders are registered for this year’s event.

The relay is made up of eight legs, with one on either side of the summit. Legs five and six are most likely to be affected by poor road conditions.

Ewald says there was some slush and snow along the road yesterday.

She says the forecast for race day is poor, and encourages riders to dress warmly.

KHNS will provide updates on the race as decisions are made.

