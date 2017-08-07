Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Police service area, excise tax proposals on Haines Assembly agenda

Posted On Aug 07 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Haines residents have another chance to weigh in on proposals for a broadened police service area and excise taxes on tobacco and marijuana.

Those are two of the items up for hearings at Tuesday’s Haines Assembly meeting.

Neither has a smooth route to passage.

Establishment of a new ‘community safety’ service area would need to pass a public vote. But it might not even be ready for assembly approval.

The service area idea is a response to Haines’ loss of an Alaska State Trooper. It would expand police protection throughout most of the borough, including to the Haines Highway, Lutak and Mud Bay Road neighborhoods.

But it’s drawn resistance from the volunteer ambulance crew and outer-borough residents. The borough manager and clerk asked the assembly to spend more time on the question instead of rushing to place it on the Oct. 3 election ballot.

The excise tax ordinance would establish a per-unit tax on tobacco and marijuana products. The assembly is divided on the proposal. Some think it would generate revenue for the borough while discouraging unhealthy behaviors. Others think it would hinder the new marijuana industry or unfairly burden low-income residents.

If the assembly can’t agree, it could send the excise tax question to a public vote. Borough staff have provided an alternate ordinance that would do that.

The assembly will also hold a second hearing on a charter amendment ballot question. That would let voters decide whether to alter charter to make the manager the only borough employee who serves at the pleasure of the assembly. Right now, charter says the clerk, chief fiscal officer and attorney also serve at the assembly’s pleasure.

There is an initial hearing on an ordinance to place regulations on companies like Uber and Lyft. It would also reduce the insurance requirement for taxis.

The meeting is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in assembly chambers.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Aug. 8, 2017

Posted On Aug 08 2017

State revokes Skagway police chief's certification, but he's still on the job

Posted On Aug 08 2017
Incumbent mayoral candidate Mark Schaefer. (Emily Files)

Skagway and Haines mayors file for re-election

Posted On Aug 08 2017
Tourists walk on the cruise ship dock towards Haines' Fort Seward. (Emily Files)

Alaska Municipal League summer conference comes to Haines next week

Posted On Aug 08 2017
Interim Manager Brad Ryan. (Emily Files)

Haines facilities director named finalist for Dillingham city manager job

Posted On Aug 08 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.