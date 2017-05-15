Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Plenty of interest for Haines and Skagway assembly vacancies

Mike Case's seat was empty at the April 26 assembly meeting. Also pictured: Mayor Jan Hill, Clerk Julie Cozzi, Assembly members Margaret Friedenauer and Ron Jackson. (Emily Files)

Seven people have applied for one vacancy on the Haines Borough Assembly. They include the person behind an effort to recall three assembly members.

The Skagway Assembly also has an empty seat. Four people applied for that position: Monica Carlson, Nathan Helmer, Karl Klupar and Dominic Rotier.

In Haines, Don Turner Jr., Stephanie Scott, Judy Erekson, Paul Nelson, James Hart, Andrew Gray, and Sean Maidy turned in letters of interest by the 5 p.m. deadline Monday.

Turner is the main sponsor on three recall petitions targeting Tom Morphet, Heather Lende and Tresham Gregg. The sponsors have until June 12 to turn in the signatures needed to get the recall questions on a ballot.

Scott has the most recent borough government experience of the group. She served as mayor of Haines about three years ago.

Erekson ran unsuccessfully for assembly last October. She is a bookkeeper with the school district.

Nelson is a longtime resident and business owner. He served once before in an appointed assembly seat.

James Hart is a Chilkoot Indian Association tribal council member and culture camp teacher.

Gray is a civil engineer who has lived in town for about a year.

Maidy has been in Haines for two years and works as an apartment complex manager.

It is up to the sitting Haines and Skagway assembly members to appoint someone.

KHNS will have more information about the assembly hopefuls Tuesday. 

