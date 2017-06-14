Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Pledge now to win!

Posted On Jun 14 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The KHNS 2017 Quiet Drive is happening NOW! Make your gift today for a chance to win the Yeti Cooler Adventure Package.

This year, the 2017 KHNS Membership Drive will be live on the air June 26 to June 30. Help us get a head start on our goal of $70,000. Make your gift today during our Quiet Drive, to sustain the radio station you love and build momentum for this year’s success.

Donors who give during the Quiet Drive will also be automatically entered in the drawing for the KHNS Yeti Cooler Adventure Pack – a Yeti cooler, Yeti ice pack, two Yeti Rambler tumblers and $100 gift certificates to the Alaska Sport Shop in Haines AND the Mountain Shop in Skagway.

Make your gift today, before June 25, to be automatically entered to win this great prize!*

 

Thank you! Because of your support, KHNS community radio brings news, music and local information to the Upper Lynn Canal 365 days a year.

*No donation necessary to enter for Yeti giveaway. To enter your name in the ticket drawing, stop by the Haines studio or call KHNS at 907-766-2020 or 983-2853 June 26 to June 30th from 7am to 5pm.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – June 14, 2017

Posted On Jun 14 2017
The Remedy Shoppe currently carries four strains of marijuana, cultivated by Northern Lights Indoor Gardens in Sitka. (Emily Files)

Interest in marijuana businesses increases in Haines

Posted On Jun 14 2017
The Haines FY18 budget includes funding for a fifth police officer. (Emily Files)

Haines Assembly approves fifth police officer, economic development funding in budget

Posted On Jun 14 2017
A cruise ship in Skagway in 2016. (Emily Files)

Skagway port consultants to present short-term options at Thursday meetings

Posted On Jun 14 2017

KHNS News – June 13, 2017

Posted On Jun 13 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.