Pending contract approval, Schnabel takes over manager job June 1

Posted On May 25 2017
Debra Schnabel during her interview with the assembly. (Emily Files)

Pending approval from the assembly, Debra Schnabel will take over as Haines Borough Manager next week.

Assembly personnel committee chair Margaret Friedenauer said Schnabel’s tentative contract includes a June 1 start date.

Friedenauer, Assemblyman Ron Jackson and Mayor Jan Hill are on the negotiating committee. Friedenauer declined to reveal any other details of the contract.

It is set for an assembly vote at the Tuesday, May 30 meeting. The full agreement won’t be available for public viewing until after it is approved.

Discussion of Schnabel’s contract is one of two items scheduled for an executive session Tuesday. The assembly is also set to meet behind closed doors to conduct an exit interview with interim manager Brad Ryan.

In late April, the assembly voted 5-1 to offer Schnabel the manager job. The other finalist was Ryan, who has now served as interim manager twice. It was a contentious decision. Many borough employees and residents criticized the assembly’s choice.

Once Schnabel takes over, Ryan will move back into his position as public facilities director.

