Overdue Haines hunter found safe Monday morning

An overdue hunter was found safe after a multi-agency search and rescue effort Monday morning.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Haines resident Francis Hickman was found on a Sullivan Island beach by a volunteer search participant.

On Sunday night, Hickman’s hunting partners reported him overdue and said he was not equipped to stay overnight in the field.

Troopers, along with dog rescue teams, the Coast Guard, rescue squads from Juneau and Haines and good Samaritan volunteers, began a search at first light Monday morning.

Hickman was found around 8:30 a.m. He declined medical attention and was transported back to Haines.