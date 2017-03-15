Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

One teacher takes resignation incentive at the Haines School

Posted On Mar 15 2017
The Haines School Superintendent says one teacher has taken a financial incentive from the district to resign at the end of this school year.

According to Tony Habra, of eight eligible staff, Patty Brown, who teaches elementary math and science, is the only one who took the incentive. Brown has been with the school for 21 years.

The district is facing an about $360,000 budget shortfall for the coming year. In an attempt to save money, it established a resignation incentive option. Certain long-time teachers who chose to resign this year would get an extra $15,000 to $20,000.

To be eligible, teachers need to have been with the district for at least 15 years and fall on a high level step of the pay scale.

The plan will save the district money by allowing administrators to hire a new teacher at a lower salary.

