Nothern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: June 14, 2017

KHNS is featuring regular fisheries updates with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Mark Sogge through the summer season. Sogge manages the commercial and subsistence fisheries in District 15.

The commercial gillnet fleet in the Northern Lynn Canal had a successful start to the season, hauling in near historic numbers of chum salmon. But those fish are tapering off now, and sockeye are still slow to arrive.

This conversation with reporter Abbey Collins was recorded on Friday, July 14, after the most recent commercial gillnet opening.

Some highlights from the discussion:

