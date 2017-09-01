Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: September 1, 2017

Posted On Sep 01 2017
The Haines Portage Cove Harbor. (Emily Files)

Harvest numbers were up across the board for commercial gillnetters in the Upper Lynn Canal this week. But Fish and Game biologist Mark Sogge says historically, the catch is still pretty low. Sogge has his eye on fall chum and coho runs as the fish start to arrive. And sport fishermen in the area will soon have the opportunity to compete in a coho derby. KHNS’s Abbey Collins spoke with Sogge on Friday morning.

