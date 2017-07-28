Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: July 28, 2017

KHNS is featuring regular fisheries updates with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Mark Sogge through the summer season. Sogge manages the commercial and subsistence fisheries in District 15.

Sogge says after a near-record chum harvest, commercial fishermen in the Lynn Canal might see some ‘skinny’ weeks, due to low sockeye numbers.

Sogge spoke with KHNS’s Emily Files about the outlook for the gillnet fleet, upcoming subsistence openings, and surprising genetic results for area sockeye. The conversation was recorded Friday, July 28.