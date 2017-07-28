Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: July 28, 2017

Posted On Jul 28 2017
By :
Comment: 0
The Haines Portage Cove Harbor. (Emily Files)

The Haines Portage Cove Harbor. (Emily Files)

KHNS is featuring regular fisheries updates with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Mark Sogge through the summer season. Sogge manages the commercial and subsistence fisheries in District 15.

Sogge says after a near-record chum harvest, commercial fishermen in the Lynn Canal might see some ‘skinny’ weeks, due to low sockeye numbers.

Sogge spoke with KHNS’s Emily Files about the outlook for the gillnet fleet, upcoming subsistence openings, and surprising genetic results for area sockeye. The conversation was recorded Friday, July 28.

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – July 28, 2017

Posted On Jul 28 2017
A sign hangs in the window of the Chilkat Center during the 2016 Haines municipal election. (Emily Files)

Skagway and Haines candidate filing opens next week

Posted On Jul 28 2017

Some Haines residents object to local taxes on pot and tobacco

Posted On Jul 28 2017
Gov. Bill Walker in Haines in August 2015. (Emily Files)

Gov. Walker to visit Haines for Southeast State Fair

Posted On Jul 28 2017

KHNS News – July 27, 2017

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.