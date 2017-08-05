Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: Aug. 4, 2017

KHNS is featuring regular fisheries updates with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Mark Sogge through the summer season. Sogge manages the commercial and subsistence fisheries in District 15.

Low sockeye numbers continued to disappoint area gillnetters this past week. But Sogge predicts a change in fortune soon.

KHNS’s Emily Files talked to Sogge about commercial and subsistence fishing updates and issues on the Chilkoot weir. The conversation was recorded in the afternoon of Thursday, Aug 3. Listen here: