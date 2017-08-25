Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: Aug. 25, 2017

There was some good news for sockeye near Haines this week. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game met its minimum escapement goal on the Chilkoot River. But the catch for the commercial fleet remains low. KHNS’s Abbey Collins spoke with Fish and Game Biologist Mark Sogge about the latest harvest numbers, the low number of commercial boats on the water, and the arrival of fall chum in the Northern Lynn Canal. The conversation was recorded Friday afternoon.