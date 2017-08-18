Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: Aug. 18, 2017

Wild sockeye harvests continue to disappoint commercial fishermen in the Northern Lynn Canal. Catch numbers were down across the board in District 15 this week. As the summer starts to wind down, Fish and Game Biologist Mark Sogge says enhanced chum from a Juneau-area hatchery saved the season this year. KHNS’s Abbey Collins talked to Sogge about the latest harvest numbers and his thoughts on the season so far. The conversation was recorded Friday afternoon.