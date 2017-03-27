New tour permit on Haines Assembly agenda

At a meeting Tuesday, the Haines Borough Assembly will consider a new commercial tour application. Scott Ramsey applied for a permit for his Alaska Outdoor Science School.

Ramsey wants to offer day hikes on trails including Battery Point, Seduction Point and Mount Riley. He also plans to lead rafting trips on the Tsirku, Klehini and Chilkat Rivers. Ramsey told tourism director Leslie Ross that he will respect and work around the other tour operators who use the waterways for similar outings. Code requires a public hearing for all new tour activities in the borough.

The assembly will also talk about ways to cut costs at the former Mosquito Lake School, which is now used as a community center. Interim Manager Brad Ryan initially proposed installing new equipment to cut hefty electricity expenses. But now he is recommending the borough wait to take action until later in the year. The assembly may also appoint an advisory board for the Mosquito Lake facility similar to that for the Chilkat Center.

There are two ordinances on the agenda updating fees and regulations at borough port and harbor facilities.

Assemblyman Tom Morphet requested the assembly discuss conducting job performance evaluations of the borough clerk, borough attorney and chief fiscal officer.

There is also a first hearing of an ordinance extending the borough’s lease with the Chilkat Valley Preschool. Although the preschool plans to move out of its borough-owned building before next school year, it needs an extended lease to renew its state childcare facility license.

At the end of the meeting, the assembly will talk behind closed doors with the borough attorney about former manager Bill Seward’s demand for severance pay.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in assembly chambers.